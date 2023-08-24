Do cry for us, Argentina

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg responded to Argentinian critics of The Bahamas’ male basketball team yesterday, saying: “They could cry as much as they want.”

On Sunday, the national team defeated Argentina to win the FIBA Americas Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament title, keeping the dream of competing in next year’s Olympics alive.

One Argentinian player, Andres Nocioni, complained that Eric Gordon was allowed to play for the Bahamian team.

He reportedly said: “Now with a cold mind, I think: is it fair what the Bahamas did to nationalize a player who had already competed for the United States (even winning a World Cup) at the last moment? This signing belongs to the club league, not the national team competition. And it should be corrected.”

Mr Bowleg responded yesterday that The Bahamas has followed the rules.

“FIBA has rules and regulations that govern a player’s movement, and if they were educated to the facts, they would understand,” he said. “Or if they were privy to the rules and regulations that governs FIBA basketball then they would quite understand the reason for him to be able to move and transfer from one country to the next when he has ties to that country.”

“There are many rules and regulations that allows or prohibits a player to do so and he meets the criteria that would have allowed him to play for The Bahamas.

“So, we cannot waste no time worrying about Argentinians crying over spilled milk, that’s something we don’t waste our time doing.

“We followed the proper protocol and measures with USA Basketball and FIFA.

“They made the decision, and so he played.

“They could cry as much as they want.”

Mr Gordon, the latest NBA professional to play on the Bahamian national team, has a Bahamian mother.

According to article 22 of the FIBA regulations, players cannot change their nationality after participating in an official FIBA competition.

However, at FIBA’s discretion, a player can join a developing national team if the move is deemed “in the best interest of basketball”.

Some Bahamians on social media rebuffed Argentina’s critics, including NBA star Buddy Hield.