Four-year-old boy and two adults shot – one man dead

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD boy and two adult men were injured in a shooting on Thursday night that left one of the men dead.

Police said that at about 7.30pm, the victims were at the front of a residence on Rupert Dean Lane and Ferguson Street when the occupants of silver Japanese vehicle exited and opened fire.

Both men suffered multiple gunshot injuries to the upper body and the child suffered injuries to the left leg.

All three were taken to hospital, where one of the men, a 25-year-old resident of Rupert Dean Lane, died of his injuries.

The other man, also 25 years old, was said to be in serious condition, while the boy was in stable condition.

Police are appealing to anyone who has information to call 911, 919, the Criminal Investiations Department on 502-9991, or Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS (8477).