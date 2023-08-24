Man shot dead while on bail for murder and other offences

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A 34-YEAR-OLD man on bail for several murders and other serious offences was shot dead yesterday morning on Carmichael Road.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson said the shooting happened around 9.30am when the suspects got out of a small silver coloured Japanese vehicle, approached the victim as he left his car and shot him multiple times.

Police said ShotSpotter technology alerted them to the incident.

“This victim is known to police,” CSP Johnson said. “He is being electronically monitored and is on bail for four murders. As recent as 2018, he has been charged with several other serious offences, which he is also on bail for, other than the murders.”

The victim is said to be Philano “Sleepy” Rashad Williams, 34, of Sunset Drive.

In 2018, Williams was charged with killing Anthony Brice in Fox Hill on June 11, 2018, and murdering Donathan Hanna on June 26, 2018, outside the man’s home in Southern Breeze Estates, off Golden Isles Road.

In April 2017, Williams and another man were charged with abetting the killing of Leslie Rolle earlier that year.

In December 2015, Williams turned himself in after allegedly shooting at police during a high-speed chase in New Providence.

Some social media users expressed satisfaction as reports of Williams’ death spread.

“Justice prevail, rest in peace to all people who he kill, he on the way now,” one user said on Facebook.

Another user said: “Well you live by the sword. So this the way you supposed to go. God don’t sleep bad guys. Time is longer than rope. What you did to other people family will come back to yours. Keep giving them bail.”

Officials have repeatedly noted that those on bail for serious offences are at risk of being killed.

CSP Johnson warned the public to be careful around such people.

“Persons who are on bail for these serious offences, I caution persons who hang with these individuals to be very careful because they are targets when they are given bail for these many serious offences,” he said.

“These are individuals who have rights. They are entitled to bail. But I would advise them to just try to remain invisible. Keep out of the public from being seen because they eventually become targets. You see it over and over and over again, and we speak to it.

“I’m very concerned. One person killed on our streets is too many. But again, we will do what we have to do. We will investigate. Nobody has the right to take anybody’s life, whether they’re on bail for six, ten, 11 murders, we have to investigate it.”