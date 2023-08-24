Police make 30 arrests in GB as a result of Operation Sling Shot

By Denise Maycock

Tribune Staff Reporter

Grand Bahama Police made over 30 arrests during a police operation that was successfully executed on Tuesday.

Six individuals were arrested for criminal offences, 28 people were arrested on warrants of arrest, 96 persons were searched, and 1 vehicle was searched.

Operation Sling Shot was launched on Tuesday, August 22, between 5pm and 12.30am on Wednesday, August 23.

The objective was to focus on known hotspots, execute search warrants, and arrest persons wanted by police.

A team of officers from the Central Division, Rapid Response Unit, Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigation Unit, Anti-Gang and Firearm Unit, and Central Intelligence Bureau, along with the K-9 unit, were involved in the operation.