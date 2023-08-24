Residents of Crooked Island upset with lack of progress on new road work

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CROOKED Island residents say they are dissatisfied with unfinished roads, telling The Tribune the roads are affecting their quality of life.

Videos showing half-paved roads and parked tractors were sent to The Tribune.

“They were doing a road between Cabbage Hill and Colonel Hill,” said long-time resident Tommy Thompson. “The original road, which goes through Cabbage Hill and Colonel Hill, is a low area with a lot of ponds, so when the hurricane comes, it gets flooded, and we can’t drive through.”

“So they decided to do this road through the hill, and the road was kinda paved and it wasn’t too bad, but they dug it up in preparation to resurface it and they never came back so we are agitating about it.”

He said after the community threatened to contact the minister of works last month, a team returned to the island, but left.

“All they did was drive up some machines to the area, and they did nothing and they left it how it is to date,” he said.

Efforts to reach area MP Basil McIntosh were unsuccessful up to press time.

“From election, we don’t hardly see him, ya see,” Mr Thompson added.

He said the roads have been in disrepair for nearly nine months.

“It had an affect on tyres, vehicles especially when we come from the mailboat,” he said. “We have to ride through there with roads and trucks and stuff like that and it has a devastating affect on the vehicles with the load.

“The Ministry of Works got to address it because that’s going to get postponed and they got to give us an answer why the contractor is not (here). I don’t know if he’s waiting on money or they say he’s waiting on tar, but if you’re a big-time construction company, you have to have tar.”