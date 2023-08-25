Anthonique Strachan finishes sixth in 200m final

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ANTHONIQUE Strachan finally took her rightful place in her first global final in the women's 200 metres at the 2023 World Championships, but she had to settle for sixth best in a time of 22.29 seconds in Budapest, Hungary.

Not since she emerged as the World Junior Championships' double sprint champion in 2012 had Strachan produced the type of season that she did this year.

With the Bahamas' hopes of its only medal at these championships on Friday, Strachan tried to storm from behind as usual after getting left behind in the blocks in lane three.

She was only able to reel in two competitors ahead of her and ended up sixth through the line – two spots above the eighth place in 22.30 that booked her ticket in the semi finals the night after she won her heat in the first round.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, who was denied the sprint double with her silver in the 100m, was too far ahead as she defended her title in 21.41 to break her own championship record set last year in Eugene, Oregon, as clocked the second fastest time in history behind only American world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner's 21.34 from the Seoul Olympics.

Jackson, the 29-year-old training partner of Strachan in Jamaica, out-distanced fellow Americans Gabrielle Thomas, who was one of the favourites to get on the podium, followed with the silver in 21.81 and Sha-Carri Richardson, coming off her triumph in the 200m, mustered the bronze in 21.91.

NCAA champion Julien Alfred from St Lucia finished just outside of the medal spot in fourth in 22.05 and Great Britain's Daryll Neiter, in a personal best of 22.16, got fifth, while her compatriot Dana Asher-Smith was seventh in 22.34. Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast rounded out the field in 22.64.

Strachan, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday, represented the final ray of hope for a medal for the 11-member team at the championships as there are no teams competing in the 4 x 100 and or 4 x 400m relays for men and women.

However, Strachan can take her sixth place appearance in the final as consolation going into the Olympic Games next year in Paris, France. Hopefully she will be back for another global final and a chance to earn the elusive medal that she so desires at the senior level.