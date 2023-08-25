Armed guards called amid unrest at BPL

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Union leaders yesterday denied that they or their members plan to disrupt Bahamas Power & Light’s (BPL) electricity services after armed guards were posted to several of the utility’s sites as a precaution against looming industrial unrest.

Keishla Adderley, the Prime Minister’s deputy press secretary, confirmed that armed guards were sent to various BPL plants as a security protocol employed “when there is any perceived threat that a plant may be under threat”. She maintained that the move was routine, and there was no suggestion union members are planning to sabotage the utility’s machinery and infrastructure.

Describing it as a “long-standing protocol” employed when there is the threat of industrial action, she said:”I understand from BPL officials that conciliatory meetings are taking place on a weekly basis. We are talking with them, the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) on a regular basis, with a view to getting those concerns addressed.

“As for the armed guards at the station, when there is any perceived threat that a plant may be under threat - and no one is suggesting that that is the case - the protocol is for security to be put in place. That would be Defence Force officers, police officers, to ensure that there is no threat to the plant and obviously inconvenience to BPL consumers

“I’m saying in the case of industrial action, or the possibility of industrial action, a long-standing protocol is in place that will ensure that there is no danger nor threat to any of the plants that obviously supply electricity. That’s been in place for a long time, forever.”

Kyle Wilson, the BEWU’s president, yesterday told Tribune Business that the armed guards are unnecessary because neither nor its members would ever seek to damage or sabotage BPL infrastructure. Last week, he told reporters that intentional disruption of service was something the union will never engage in.

He reiterated: “We’re not going to disrupt service. I’m never going to do it. I’m just saying, if no one’s there to watch a computer, no one’s there to watch an engine, it may turn itself off. These things are designed that way. So it’s not that I’m going to ever send anyone to intentionally do anything.”

Mr Wilson explained that by working on a work-to-rule basis, union members are not taking anything away from BPL as they will work “diligently” during their mandated regular hours. They will not, though, perform overtime or work during lunch hours as he called on Prime Minister Philip Davis KC to intervene on behalf of the workers and address their grievances.

The BEWU president said: ”Standard hours without taking anything away from the company. We’re mandated to put in our standard hours and so workers are putting in their standard hours and so I can’t see how that’s any major thing because, if you hire me to work from 8am to 4pm, those are my standard hours and I put in my diligent work during those hours and I have the right to leave at the end of my shift.

“We are just trying to get resolution; I don’t want to harm anybody. It’s not in my will to do so. I’m just asking the Prime Minister to please hear the workers out and let’s come to a resolution. Let’s come to the table being reasonable and respecting each other, hearing each other’s side, and find the middle ground in the best interest of everybody.”

The BEWU, which represents BPL line staff, in a notice issued to members urged them to perform their duties on a “work to rule” basis within scheduled work hours until the issues with BPL are addressed.

A statement released to members said that since BPL executives have shown an “unwillingness” to “work in good faith”, employees will now enter a state of “reduced enthusiasm”. It called for union members to “stand ready” as a call for action can come at any time.

The notice said: “Executive management is refusing to work in good faith to resolve the numerous issues that are plaguing our union. As a result of their unwillingness to correct/resolve any of the major issues that you face, we are now in a state of reduced enthusiasm.

“We will only work our regular scheduled hours (no overtime/no working through lunch). It is imperative that all members must hold the line until resolutions are achieved. Members stand ready as the clarion call is about to come at any moment.”

The Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUTM), which represents middle managers at BPL, has been working on a “work to rule” basis since its president, Christopher Hanna, announced his members will not deal with any issues after hours until their concerns are met.

He said: “As of today, our members start working to rule. That means we will only do what is in our job description. If anything happens after hours, the executives will have to deal with it. Our managers will not come out and work overtime.”

“Enough is enough. We have had enough. Unless our issues are resolved in a timely manner, and I will say not only in a timely manner, but we want what is given out to everybody else at minimum.”