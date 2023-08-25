BPL staff on work to rule as issues unresolved

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
BAHAMAS Power and Light workers have gone on work-to-rule, raising questions about how the company would function in emergencies.
BPL executives expressed disappointment yesterday in the actions of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU), which represents line staff who are aggrieved by purportedly unresolved workplace issues.
BEWU president Kyle Wilson released the work to rule advisory to members on Wednesday.
“Executive management is refusing to work in good faith to resolve the numerous issues that are plaguing our nation,” he wrote.
“As a result of their unwillingness to correct/resolve any of the major issues that you face, we are now in a state of reduced enthusiasm. We will only work our regular scheduled hours. No overtime. No working through lunch.”
“It is imperative that all members must hold the line until resolutions are achieved. Members stand ready as the clarion call is about to come at any moment.”
The workers are upset about tissues related to hazardous pay, pension and medical benefits, among other issues.
BPL’s management said they have worked in good faith with the union and addressed many of their concerns under the law and the industrial agreement.
“The others are matters before the courts,” BPL added. “BPL’s management is disappointed with the union’s decision to advise its employees to ‘withdraw their enthusiasm’ primarily as BPL and the BEWU are engaged in regular meetings to identify and address concerns.”
“BPL’s management maintains that our response has and will remain above board and in the best interest of the company’s stakeholders, including our employees and the customers we serve.”
Nonetheless, Mr Wilson told The Tribune that armed officers have been sent to Family Islands to protect BPL substations.
“This is proof that they are intentional about not resolving our issues,” he said.
Office of the Prime Minister Deputy press secretary Keishla Adderley said it is not unusual for officers to be deployed at BPL sites when “there is a perceived threat” of industrial action.
“No one is suggesting that that is the case,” she said during yesterday’s briefing. “The protocol is for security to be put in place: the Defence Force officers, the police officers to ensure that there is no threat to the plant and obvious inconvenience to consumers.”
She noted BPL staff have been concerned about various workplace conditions.
“For example,” she said, “the plant in North Andros, which was destroyed by fire a couple months ago, a trailer has been put in place. An air-conditioned trailer is a temporary measure to house officials who work that station.”
Comments
benniesun 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
This action can be interpreted as a complete breakdown of trust between BPL and its staff. BPL's management is at fault as it has not instilled the proper interdependency values within staff. With the underhanded blundering - many degreed boy wonder - Captain Oblivious at the helm, this will not end well.
Sickened 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
They aren't at work. Wow... couldn't tell. The system and generators aren't maintained either way. We could actually save a bunch of salaries if we didn't have to pay half of them for doing nothing.
AnObserver 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
Exactly. Fire every. Last. One. Hire a new non-union crew, and find some competent supervisors/managers, be it foreign or domestic. We've been paying the price for their lousy work ethic for decades.
AnObserver 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
Either do your job, or quit. It is a simple choice. Acting like spoiled children is not an option.
benniesun 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
complex: consisting of many different parts and often difficult to understand. complicated: difficult to understand or deal with, because many parts or details are involved.
Management of people and an organization is a complex art. Any experienced and competent Manager will tell you that the situation at BPL is due to poor management, as staff take on attributes and dispositions of the Managers. An innately poorly skilled captain at the helm cannot possibly successfully navigate a complicated bitter disagreement into a win win outcome, due to being oblivious to the local and system wide impact of the various parts and details. Further anyone who says "Either do your job, or quit." is delusional and does not live in the same world as the rest of us.
