FNM Chairman hits out at AG for refusing to reveal oil spill fine

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands said Attorney General Ryan Pinder refusing to reveal how much the government fined Sun Oil Limited for an oil spill in Exuma last year is “rank arrogance.”

During an Office of the Prime Minister briefing on Thursday, Mr Pinder said he does not disclose “confidential settlements” when reporters asked about the amount of the fine.

“The attorney general of The Bahamas, the lawyer in charge of protecting the interests of the people of this country, said that we don't have the right to know how much of our money was collected in a fine when the environment was violated,” Dr Sands said in a statement on Friday.

Dr Sands questioned why Mr Pinder did not want to disclose the fine to the public. He challenged whether the fine against Sun Oil was satisfactory for the amount of environmental damage caused by the spill.

“Is it because the sum was a pittance?” he asked. “Was it because the owner of the company deserved a special fine different from anyone else? And was the fine even appropriate for the level of environmental damage?”

The diesel spill occurred in Exuma in July 2022. It resulted in 35,000 gallons of diesel being spilled into waters off an Exuma bay as a vessel contracted by Sun Oil was offloading fuel to Bahamas Power and Light at George Town.

A “breach in the hose” from the supply ship was reportedly responsible for the leak. Sun Oil chairman Sir Franklyn Wilson later said the company activated its crisis management protocol.

Dr Sands criticised Mr Pinder for claiming the Exuma oil spill fine is confidential.

“This is rank arrogance,” Dr Sands said. “And clearly you believe that we, the people, don't deserve an accounting or an explanation. Maybe you, the new day Cabinet, believe that Bahamian people are too stupid to understand.”

It had not been publicly known until Mr Pinder’s comment on Thursday that the fine was part of a confidential settlement.

In April, he said he could not reveal the fine because one had not as yet been finalised.