Police investigate after woman shot, man stabbed in separate incidents

A 60-year-old woman is in hospital after being shot by her 64-year-old boyfriend on Thursday night.

According to reports, around 10.30pm, the woman was at her resident on Sapodilla Boulevard and involved in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend. He produced a firearm and shot her in both arms.

The culprit then left the home and fled the area in an unknown direction.



The victim was transported to the hospital via EMS, where she is listed in stable condition.

• A 44-year-old man is also in hospital after being stabbed by his 33-year-old girlfriend early on Friday.

According to reports, around 1.30am, the victim while at his Key West Street residence in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend, who subsequently produced a knife and stabbed him in the neck.

The suspect was arrested and the victim was transported to the hospital via EMS, where he is listed in serious condition.

Police are aggressively investigating both matters and are appealing to members of the public to find alternate ways to resolve their conflicts. Additionally, police are appealing to members of the public who know of persons in possession of illegal weapons to contact police at 911, 919 the Criminal Investigations Department @ 50209991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS @328-TIPS.