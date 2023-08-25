Two shanty town structures are set to be demolished within ten days

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO shanty town structures in Carmichael will be demolished in the next ten days as part of the Davis administration’s shanty town eradication plans, according to Deputy Press Secretary Keishla Adderley.

She said the occupants of the structures have been given final notices.



In May, Chief Justice Ian Winder ordered the demolition of two structures, far fewer than the 260-plus structures the Davis administration wanted to be destroyed in New Providence and Abaco. The ruling closed an avenue the Davis administration pursued to begin eradicating many shanty town structures, putting the onus on the minister of works to initiate a process under the Building Regulations Act.

CJ Winder ordered that two women, Rose St Fleur and Aviole Francois-Burrows, remove their “offending structures” within 45 days, failing which the government could remove them at their expense.

The Davis administration established an Unregulated Communities Action Task Force earlier this year. Nearly $7m was budgeted for its operations in the 2023/2024 budget.

The secretariat comprises representatives from the police force, the defense force, Bahamas Power and Light, and other government ministries.

Ms Adderley noted yesterday: “The secretariat is also in the process of setting up an operation centre, finding a spot to be able to operate from and inspections, investigations, etc, are underway with a view to how to deal with the many more irregular communities.”