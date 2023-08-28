Pastor Bethel pushes back against criticism of those who oppose marital rape legislation

By JADE RUSSELL
LYALL Bethell, the senior pastor of Grace Community Church, said critics are too venomous to those who oppose criminalising marital rape.
He and other church officials called a press conference yesterday to discuss the issue.
In May, Evangelist Rex Major questioned how spouses would prove marital rape, saying some women would use rape claims only to end their marriage.
Mr Bethel said Mr Major was wrongfully attacked.
“I watched them castigate Pastor Rex because Pastor Rex made a statement, he said women lie,” he said yesterday. “His attackers failed to acknowledge he’s got four daughters. You think he wants his daughters being raped? No. He had a wife. But people get so venomous with this, but they don’t let you speak. They shut you down.”
He dismissed a study by University of The Bahamas professors that showed married women surveyed were more likely to have non-consensual sex than single women, suggesting the questions during the survey were leading.
He said section 15 of the Sexual Offences Act provides adequate support for a spouse who has had sexual intercourse without consent and that there is no need for further legislation.
Section 15 of the law characterises sexual assault by a spouse as sexual intercourse with a spouse when there is a decree of divorce or judicial separation; a separation agreement; an order of the court for the person not to molest or co-habit with his spouse; and where the person has notice that a petition for judicial separation, divorce or nullity of marriage has been presented to a court.
“We firmly believe that any spouse who cries rape within a marriage is signalling that the marriage is already in trouble and more than likely is headed to the divorce court,” Mr Bethel said. “On the day of the wedding, both the man and the woman make marital vows and therefore cannot retract the consent to cohabitation which is part of the marriage covenant or contract without clear certifiable evidence that it has been withdrawn.”
Mr Bethel questioned whether the husband has to seek consent for “every stroke”.
He said: “He has to keep consent –– excuse me for being raw –– with every stroke? There has to be reasonableness in all of this, and if a marriage turns sour, then let’s make sure that at the point where it turned sour, there’s a very clear demarcation that we can all agree that this marriage they need to go for counselling, they need to be separated.”
AnObserver 19 hours, 34 minutes ago
How can someone be "too venomous" when arguing against someone who thinks rape is ok? You sir, are truly an evil man.
IslandWarrior 19 hours, 3 minutes ago
Rex is correct; women in bad marriages expect the courts to settle their failed marriages in their favour while asking the government to arm them with the 'marital rape spiteful gun.' Women in the Bahamas are much too venomous liars and poorly reared to be wives in the first place.
Sickened 1 hour ago
Jesus that's rough. You must have been hurt bad by one woman and now blaming all. A little immature you think? And someone agreed with you too. Damn!
birdiestrachan 18 hours, 49 minutes ago
Pastor Rex Major is correct he knows more than all who came out against him , he has worked in this field as a pastor, what is told to him will not be told to women groups, this marital rape has become a Polotical foot ball
FreeportFreddy 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
apparently so has spelling and grammar!
Bobsyeruncle 18 hours, 4 minutes ago
“We firmly believe that any spouse who cries rape within a marriage is signalling that the marriage is already in trouble and more than likely is headed to the divorce court,” Mr Bethel said.
So a marital rape has to occur first before she can head to a divorce court? It only takes a minute for a rape to start, but it takes months/years to get to a divorce court.
And what about those spouses who treat their wives like a pinata every time the wife says "No" to sex, or if they threaten to leave.
Sickened 57 minutes ago
Pastor's aren't worried about them. They only worried about protecting themselves. Why do you think pastor's daughters are always the easiest to juice. They are taught by their mummy and daddy to free up on demand.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
She can leave the home the women groups will have a home for her , the marriage is over and a seperation is next ,the divorce can wait, martial rape is a bunch of foolishness ,
M0J0 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
the cry a few years after they approve marital rape is Bahamians are not having children anymore. The race will soon go extinct. Only a fool will go down the isle to invest money and time to have it all taken away by a spiteful woman. Marriage will make no sense.
JackArawak 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
so don't get married fool
M0J0 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Marriage is a partnership, each should be selfless ,working to make each other happy, if not do not get married just to wear a dress, take some pics and post on social media.
FreeportFreddy 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
WOW ... whole bunch of lousy men commenting here.
If you need to rape or otherwise abuse your wife then you are not a man but a piece of scum and wimp!
JackArawak 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
This topic blows my mind and the number of men who support the idea of a woman's body being their property....I simply can not fathom what you are thinking. For the love of God, put your bibles down and live in the current century.
IslandWarrior 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
And therein is the problem: unlike wild animals, we were given the gift of free will. This includes instructions on how to interact with each other. However, disregarding these instructions, such as telling someone to "put your bible down," has led to confusion and a departure from our natural state. This has led to the rise of deviant inventions, which are now called relationships, causing issues in global society.
Sickened 51 minutes ago
Really, the bible provide the instructions that tell you how to interact with each other? You brain doesn't do that for you? How do you think children learn not to hit people - by reading the bible? They learn by seeing it happen and they're little brain figures things out based on the other's reaction. Touch a hot stove or see someone react after touching a hot stove and your brain figures it out. You don't need to read it in a bible.
