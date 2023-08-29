Environmentalist says RCI addressed many concerns

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ERIC Carey, once one of the most vocal critics of Royal Caribbean International’s proposed Royal Beach Club, said the project will not be an environmental threat if it replicates the wastewater system RCI uses on Coco Cay.

“I think they have the ability to meet their needs, to manage their impact, to manage the waste that they’re going to generate,” Mr Carey told reporters yesterday after RCI’s Chief Product and Innovation Officer Jay Schneider led the press, environmentalists, and Water and Sewerage officials on a tour of the $20m wastewater treatment plant at Coco Cay, a private island destination.

“If they replicate that here at the Paradise Island Beach Club, then they should be able to handle most of the concerns that we had about potential impact.”

RCI recently secured the environmental go-ahead for its $100m project.

Mr Carey, the former Bahamas National Trust director and a current Atlantis environmental consultant, said RCI addressed many of his concerns.

“They appear to be building the capacity needed to handle all of the waste,” he said. “We saw in operation their liquid waste facility. We discussed with them plans for the handling of the solid waste, including biodigesters and incinerators.

“Now we need to see the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and also need to see how their impact is going to be offset.”

Mr Carey said if RCI’s EMP is approved, he hopes Atlantis and RCI could collaborate.

“I’m not going to be able to offer them an honest opinion that gives them a smoking gun that basically trashes the EIA or trashes the public consultation process,” he said. “I won’t be able to do that. Now it’s left for the client to work out with RCI if they get their full approval, how do they perhaps find ways to collaborate?”

Mr Schnider said RCI is reviewing its EMP.

“Once it’s done, we’ll post it online,” he said. “We’ll send out a notice about it, and that’s a 14 business days cycle for people to provide commentary.”

The wastewater treatment plant at Coco Cay can hold up to 300,000 gallons of waste per day.

Officials said 100 per cent of the treated wastewater is used for landscape irrigation without relying on an injection well.

RCI’s solid waste facility on Coco Cay is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Coco Cay can accommodate up to 11,000 guests.