FACE TO FACE: Bahamasair reaching new heights for its golden jubilee

By FELICITY DARVILLE

WHEN the architects of an independent Bahamas foresaw the success of this country driven by a people united in service, they made the decision that a national airline would be essential. It would serve as an initial introduction to the Bahamas, welcoming the world to our shores, even before the passengers arrive on Bahamian soil. It would also bridge Nassau, the capital, to the Family Islands, connecting this archipelagic nation in a vital way. Bahamasair would assume the role of the premier airline, fostering an aviation sector managed by Bahamians for Bahamians. Half a century later, Bahamasair commemorates its golden jubilee congruently with the nation - marking 50 years of both sovereignty and aviation distinction.

There is much to celebrate! The upward trajectory of Bahamasair since it took off in 1973 continues to climb. The airline is set to achieve its highest revenue growth in the coming year. Managing Director Tracy Cooper expressed optimism in the airline’s growth as the country’s tourism product has increased, on average, 30 percent year over year.

The establishment of Bahamasair on June 18, 1973 indicates the significant role that Bahamasair was intended to play in establishing an airline that would “be a part of the development of the country”, Mr Cooper said. It also was to protect the international interest of the country and travelers in the event that foreign carriers were not readily available.

Bahamasair would turn out to be an indelible part of the fabric of the country, providing affordable air transportation. Over the years, the airline has provided a cost stabilization for travel to the Bahamas.

For other Caribbean countries that do not have a national airline like Bahamasair, Mr Cooper pointed out that one would generally see a higher pricing on tickets to those destinations.

Bahamasair’s management believes that the airline should not be a burden to the government. In its present growth projection, it shows that the airline will achieve financial independence in the coming years. As the airline continues to grow, Bahamasair’s passenger count also continues to increase with over 950,000 passengers carried on an estimated 8,500 flights during the past year.

To meet this expected demand and growth, Bahamasair will be adding another B737-700 to its fleet in third quarter of 2023. The airline also expects to add an additional ATR 70 seat aircraft in the second quarter 2024. This will increase the fleet size and seating capacity by 29%.

Presently, the airline is relying on modern technology to remain strategic and efficient in its operation. The airplanes utilize GPS for navigation, IPADs for flight documentation, mobile apps and kiosks for faster processing of passengers, and updated softwares for global communications. The airline is also exploring the ability to have ticket kiosk dispensers throughout Nassau and the Family of Islands allowing for a more seamless and convenient self-ticketing experience.

Bahamasair’s growth is now extending to interlining efforts that will allow it to affiliate with other airlines to provide even more airlift for its passengers and extend its route network beyond its regularly scheduled service.

Mr. Cooper shared: “Interlining allows other airlines that do not offer direct service to the Bahamas, the opportunity to sell flights to the Bahamas by Bahamasair. For example, Bahamasair is presently interlining with Delta Airlines, United Airline, British Airways and Copa Airline, and most recently added Alaska Airlines. We are reaching the world without having to go to the world - meeting at a point. Bahamasair is paying a lot of attention to key airlines under its belt with interline agreements.”

Potential Caribbean partnerships are also being explored for 2023. This year of Bahamasair’s golden jubilee has given the country much reason for celebration. Bahamasair is the recipient of the World Travel Awards Caribbean Airline of the Year for the third consecutive year. It also prides itself on having won several international awards.

A new service has been launched for Bahamasair, flying from New Providence and Freeport into Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Additionally, passengers in Exuma can now enjoy a Bahamasair flight between Georgetown and Fort Lauderdale.

Bahamasair is expanding its international cargo services, which will allow for items to be received and sent between New Providence and routes like Cuba, Haiti, and South Florida.

“Apart from just the travel aspect of the airline, we also assist the government in repatriation exercises,” Mr Cooper added.

“We assist during hurricane season; we are instrumental in moving people out of harm’s way and out of areas that have been devastated. It is a national element that assists in time of need. We have been doing that and will continue to do so.”

Bahamasair was incorporated under the name Bahamasair Holdings, Ltd in 1973. It resulted from the amalgamation of two privately owned carriers - Out Island Airways and Flamingo Airways. The airline remains wholly owned by The Bahamas Government.

“What a better time to have this in sight than during the golden jubilee,” Mr Cooper said.

“This path to success is truly a team effort.”

The importance of Bahamasair staff in its success is also being celebrated. A series of jubilee events are happening, all including staff participation and recognition. At the beginning of the year, 50th Anniversary Commemorative Calendar was launched, honouring long serving employees. There was a Family Sports Fun Day which was held at the Blue Hills Sporting Complex, and there is an upcoming Family Beach Picnic and a Staff Recognition Day. There was a service of thanksgiving in June at St Agnes Anglican Church, as well as the 50th Anniversary Gala Ball at Baha Mar. In July, staff members enjoyed the 50th Anniversary Boat Cruise.

Other events to help create a deeper bond for Bahamasair employees included a blood drive and health check day in partnership with Doctor’s Hospital, a Sip n’ Paint night, Karaoke Night, the Biggest Loser Employee Fitness Competition, and more. Every Friday in the month of June, Bahamasair employees mark the 50th with a T-Shirt Day.

Charitable donations were made to four charities: REACH Bahamas; Singing Bishop Food Drive; Sister Sister Cancer Support Group; and the Elizabeth Estates Children’s Home. Bahamasair also welcomed a Students Careers Day.

“We have talented people - from those flying the planes, to those attending to passengers, customer service, management, maintenance, our commercial team, sales and marketing - we have a phenomenal team causing the renaissance of Bahamasair now and going into the future.”

Mr Cooper is enjoying success at the helm as Bahamasair’s steady growth is indeed a sign of good leadership. He stands on broad and accomplished shoulders. Former managing director Henry Woods, now deceased, was a well loved and respected leader, who is likely the longest serving head in the history of Bahamasair. He mentored Mr Cooper, who has a 38-year-long career at Bahamasair, and who served for many of those years as director of maintenance. Mr Woods groomed many others who are in leadership in other aspects of the airline - but he handpicked Mr Cooper to take the drivers seat and steadily pilot Bahamasair to its continued success.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper recently highlighted the expansion of the country’s tourism product. This bodes well for Bahamasair as it continues to meet the needs of local and international passengers.

It works in tandem with the government’s commitment to increase facilities and amenities on the Family Islands and boost economic growth to the islands.

“As The Bahamas grows, Bahamasair should be growing right along with it.”

“Bahamasair will continue to play that pivotal role to better the country and itself,” said Mr Cooper.