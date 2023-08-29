Man accused of murdering Jean Rony Jean-Charles charged

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 53-year-old man was charged yesterday with murdering Jean Rony Jean-Charles, the Bahamas-born man of Haitian descent who famously sought constitutional relief after being detained and deported to Haiti in 2017.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged Tyrone Strachan, Jr, with murder.

Strachan was allegedly involved in a verbal argument with Jean-Charles in the Royal Palm Street area around 8.18pm on August 23. The accused allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the 41-year-old victim multiple times about his body. Jean-Charles died of his injuries at the hospital.

Jean-Charles was deported to Haiti in 2017 for failing to produce documents to confirm his identity. After a judge ordered his return at authorities’ expense, Jean-Charles +-returned in 2018.

Former Attorney General Carl Bethel said at the time that Jean-Charles’ case placed the government in a position uncovered by law or the constitution and exposed a significant and far-reaching legal challenge over the verification of birth certificates.

The Court of Appeal later overturned the Supreme Court’s ruling.

However, the Privy Council ruled in Jean-Charles’ favour last December. The appellate court remitted the matter to the Supreme Court to reconsider the application for constitutional relief. The case was still pending when Jean-Charles was killed.

Strachan was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He was told his case would be transferred to a higher court for trial through a voluntary bill of indictment set for service on November 30.