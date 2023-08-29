Man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after a night of drinking

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison yesterday accused of sexually assaulting a woman after a night out drinking in July.

Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Jerreth Ford, 42, with rape.

Leevon Johnson represented the accused.

Ford allegedly raped a 40-year-old woman at her residence on Golden Isles Road at around 3am on July 29. Police reports indicate that the alleged victim knew the defendant and that they had been out drinking at a bar the night before.

Ford was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. His case will be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment set for service on December 4.