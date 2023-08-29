Ministry unveils road improvement equipment

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

MINISTRY of Works officials showcased road improvement and flood mitigation equipment worth more than $1m yesterday.

Machinery and Energy (M&E) Limited presented officials with a 426 Backhoe, Skid-Steer Loader and a Sullair 375 Air Compressor with a Jackhammer.

Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said this was the first acquisition of substantial quality road improvement equipment in over 20 years. He said the government spent some $400,000 to acquire the machines.

“Some of these tools, which are vital for road redevelopment, as well as road paving, as well as some of the flood mitigation materials that we will see shortly, are necessary for ensuring that there is no ponding of water on our roads and in the communities of the country,” he said.

“These are vital tools. Currently, the ministry relies on a number of contractors. But there needs to be the capacity within the ministry itself so that it can be more nimble; it can respond to emergency needs much more quickly and efficiently, as well as utilising the road contractors.

“Immediately after the press conference, the equipment will be deployed in the field, because we have teams in various communities within New Providence ongoing work, and we will be deployed almost immediately.”

Henry Moxey, the chief drainage engineer, said the ministry also acquired seven pumps for the flood mitigation programme to address flooding concerns in New Providence.

“What I must note is this is the first, in a very long time, that we have actually made such an acquisition,” he said.

“We’re hopeful that with this acquisition, and with the use of them here on New Providence, that this similar process would be actually replicated on the Family Islands.”

Mr Moxey said the pumps can move 1,000 to 1,500 gallons per minute.

“If we were to put them in an area whereby we’re trying to do water, say, for example, a tank, this pump would probably collapse the tank because it’s pumping faster than probably that tank can actually support that pressure going into it,” he said.

He said immediate targets for the pumps are The Grove, Pinewood Gardens, South Beach, and other low-lying areas.

Mr Moxey also said the government had purchased Whopper Valves to stop water from coming through drainage infrastructures.

He said these valves have been installed in the Gleniston Gardens, Pinewood Gardens, West Grove and Over-The-Hill Grove areas.

“One of these is about $3,200,” he said. “We’ve actually made an investment of assets procured to date of over $700,000.”