Bahamians in Florida bracing for hurricane, flights impacted at home

By LEtre Sweeting

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIANS in Florida are bracing for Hurricane Idalia, a Category Three storm expected to hit the state today.

Officials warn that winds of 125 miles per hour, up to 12 inches of rain and storm surges as high as 15 feet are anticipated. Extreme flooding is another risk.

On Tuesday, evacuation orders were issued for 25 of Florida’s 67 counties. Fourteen mandatory orders were also issued, according to international reports.

Miami Consul General Curt Hollingsworth said officials have been contacting the two hundred-plus Bahamians registered with his office to prepare them for the storm.

“We’ve been encouraging students to register,” he said. “From last year, when we had the hurricane passing through, we were out there, we were appealing to parents and students to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We just want to remind our parents to please have their children register with us at the ministry, and that way, we will be able to have exact accurate information on those children and we can respond more effectively.”

Philip Pedican, 60, has been living in St Petersburg for the last seven years with his wife and daughter. He said he wasted no time preparing for the storm but does not plan to evacuate, even as some of his neighbours had already done so.

He said authorities had visited homes in his neighbourhood, asking people to consider leaving.

“In my area, I’ve just gone out and tied everything down,” he said. “I got the pool here, and I pumped it down, so there’s not too much water in the front area. I closed all the garage doors and all the necessary doors I needed to seal up. We’re expected to just hang out here, hoping that everything’s going to be just fine.”

Mico Sawyer, 37, is a Hurricane Dorian survivor living in West Palm Beach.

“I was in Dorian, so not a lot bothers me,” he said.

“Once the car has gas and you have water, you’re okay. In Florida, you can just drive to the opposite side of the hurricane to get away from damage.”

The hurricane has disrupted the travel plans of many.

Bahamasair announced yesterday that it had cancelled flights to Havana, Cuba.

Two flights to and from Orlando and Nassau were also cancelled.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Atlanta and Miami consulate offices released a statement urging Bahamians to take the necessary precautions to stay safe during the hurricane.