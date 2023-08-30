EDITORIAL: Lower the eligibility age to 18 for the House of Assembly

THIS week, The Tribune is inviting a series of guest editorial writers to answer a single question - "What is one thing you would change?"

Today's contributor is Jordan Clarke, a member of the youth branch of the PLP. Readers are invited to send their own suggestions to letters@tribunemedia.net.

As The Bahamas continues to evolve, so must its approach to democratic representation. Lowering the eligibility age to 18 for the House of Assembly is a transformative step in recognising the rights and potential of the country’s young citizens. By allowing 18-year-olds to run for office, The Bahamas can foster political engagement, empower its youth, and infuse the legislative process with fresh perspectives.

Lowering the eligibility age encourages young people to actively participate in shaping their nation’s policies. This inclusivity enhances democratic representation, ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of all citizens, regardless of age, are given due consideration. Allowing 18-year-olds to run for the House of Assembly introduces them to the intricacies of the political process at an earlier stage. This practical engagement fosters political education, empowering young individuals with knowledge and insight about governance. By becoming involved in politics at a younger age, individuals are more likely to develop a lifelong commitment to civic participation. The experience of running for office early on can set the foundation for continued engagement throughout adulthood.

Young candidates often bring innovative ideas and fresh perspectives to the table. Their outlook is shaped by different experiences and challenges, which can lead to creating solutions for longstanding issues. Growing up in the digital age, young candidates are well-versed in technology and social media. This expertise can enhance communication strategies and enable more effective engagement with constituents. 18-year-old candidates are more likely to prioritize long-term challenges, such as climate change and sustainable development, that will disproportionately affect their future. Their presence can elevate the importance of these issues in the political discourse.

Lowering the eligibility age empowers young people to play an active role in shaping their country’s future. This empowerment instills a sense of responsibility and ownership in the democratic process. The House of Assembly should reflect the diversity of The Bahamas’ population. Lowering the eligibility age ensures that the perspectives of young people, who comprise a significant portion of the population, are included in policy decisions. Young candidates running for office inspire their peers' future generations to engage in politics. Seeing individuals their age participate in the political arena encourages others to follow suit, nurturing a culture of active citizenship.

Critics might argue that 18-year-olds lack the maturity to hold public office. However, many young adults demonstrate impressive maturity, responsibility, and civic awareness, and the experience of running an office can further cultivate these qualities. Another concern could be the need for more experience among young candidates. However, age determines knowledge; young people can bring valuable life experiences and fresh insights that enrich the legislative process.

Conclusively, lowering the eligibility age to 18 for the House of Assembly in The Bahamas is a transformative move that reflects the evolving nature of democracy and the imperative to engage all citizens in the political process. This change empowers young individuals, fosters political education, and infuses the legislative process with innovative perspectives. By bracing this reform, The Bahamas can demonstrate its commitment to inclusivity, youth empowerment, and a vibrant democratic future. Armed with enthusiasm, innovation, and a genuine desire to shape their country’s destiny, young candidates can play a pivotal role in building a more robust, more representative democracy that serves the interests of all Bahamians.