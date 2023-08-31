Downtown business owners warned about waste management practices

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DOWNTOWN business owners have been warned that failing to clean their premises could result in a fine or imprisonment.

Senator Randy Rolle, head of the Demolition Task Force for Downtown Nassau, is concerned that some businesses are not complying with proper waste management practices.

In a letter he sent to downtown business owners on Tuesday, he said their lack of compliance “raises alarming apprehensions with regards to environmental conservation and public health standards” and poses a potential safety hazard.

“It is imperative to acknowledge that irresponsible waste disposal practices can precipitate the proliferation and habitation of rodents, insect pests, and other vermin,” he wrote. “Beyond the evident environmental degradation, this poses a direct threat to the health and safety of the public. In light of this pressing concern, we would like to draw your attention to the Environmental Health Service Act, Chapter 232, which delineates essential regulations to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

“The Environmental Health Service Act, particularly Parts III and V, underscores the prohibition of unsanitary conditions, nuisances, and the fostering of vermin on premises. Specifically, Section 9 mandates that individuals refrain from allowing or creating conditions conducive to the breeding or harbouring of rodents, insect pests, termites, or other vermin.”

Senator Rolle also referred to the Department of Environmental Health Act, Chapter 232, Part 6, which addresses penalties for breaking the law.

“Section 20.1 outlines penalties for contravening the act, encompassing fines and potential imprisonment for non-compliance,” he noted. “These punitive measures will be enforced.”

He recommended that they utilise proper garbage storage and ensure regular garbage pickup.

“In the event that you require guidance or clarification on appropriate waste management protocols or local regulations, we encourage you to liaise with the Department of Environmental Health,” he said.

“This department holds responsibility for the inspection process and has the authority to grant or deny final approval for business licenses issued by the Inland Revenue. Your attention to this matter is not only appreciated but essential in fostering a cleaner and healthier environment for the entire community.”