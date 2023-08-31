EXAMS: DROP IN STUDENTS RECEIVING A TO C GRADES – Minister says BGCSE results show ‘much work to do at all levels of the system’

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

Lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE number of students who achieved A, B and C grades in BGCSE exams this year dropped compared to 2022, with more students receiving D, E, F an G grades.

Although significantly more students sat the exam as the country moves further from the pandemic, the percentage of grades awarded C or higher this year was lower than in the previous two years, according to statistics the Ministry of Education released yesterday at a press conference.

Overall, 16,326 students took national exams this year.

Five thousand three hundred ninety-three candidates took the BGCSE exams this year, representing 100 government, private and independent centres – an increase of 9.93 per cent compared to last year.

Five hundred forty-four candidates received a grade of C or higher in five or more subjects — 10.09 per cent of all who sat the exam. This represents a 14.06 per cent decrease compared to last year when 633 candidates achieved that goal. Five hundred and fifty candidates did so in 2021.

The number of students who received a minimum grade of D in at least five subjects declined by 5.36 per cent.

The number of students who received at least a C or better in mathematics, language arts and science fell by 2.37 per cent.

Three hundred and three students received at least a C in mathematics, 5.62 per cent of all candidates. In 2022, 392 candidates received the same, 7.99 per cent of all candidates.

The drop in A to C grades and increase in D to G grades is concerning and calls for improvements at all levels of the education system, Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said.

“The examination results show, as they have revealed in successive years, that we still have much work to do at all levels of the system,” she said.

“The concerns demonstrated in these results are the product of the results over the years and are the result of long-standing deficiencies in our educational system, which are now compounded by the impact of learning loss on students in The Bahamas and all over the world as a result of the prolonged shutdowns in the height of COVID 19 pandemic.

“We have therefore determined that the foundational work is a priority throughout the educational system and must be reinforced at every level of the school experience. We do not wish to be caught in the trap of social promotion. To advance this agenda, it is necessary that all hands are on deck as we move forward in this school year.”

Ministry of Education officials said that of the 27 BGCSE subjects tested, there were improved performances in eight: Art and Design C, Auto Mechanics, Biology, Bookkeeping and Accounts, Combined Science, Electrical Installation, Food and Nutrition, and French.

Director of Education Dominique Russell noted that more than 80 per cent of the grades awarded continue to range from A-E, with fewer U grades.

Girls continued to outperform boys in the national exams, “receiving higher percentages of A to C and lower percentages at D to U,” according to Mrs Russell.

“Most notable, their performance at A increased significantly and dropped at U significantly,” she said. “The increases, decreases and no changes in performances for both males and females are the exact replica of BJC. This pattern may have significant implications about the continued effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.”

Meanwhile, performances on the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) tests improved this year, with more grades at D and above.

Mrs Russell noted that grades in seven of the 13 subjects this year improved: English Language, Religious Studies, Literature, General Science, Art, Craft Study and French.

The number of BJC students receiving a grade of C or higher in five or more subjects increased by 4.11 per cent compared to last year.

The number of BJC students achieving a minimum grade of D in at least five subjects increased by 5.19 per cent.

Overall, 10,933 people sat the BJC exam, a 14.23 per cent increase from 2022. The total number of BJC grades awarded this year increased by 12.85 per cent.