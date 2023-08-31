‘Startling’ that 164 abuse cases were reported through national hotline

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

LISA RAHMING, Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development, said it is “startling” that 164 abuse cases were reported through the national hotline this year.

“I do believe in this country we have an unprecedented amount of women who are suffering abuse, women and children, and it's not reported,” she said. “So, when you hear a number of that, think of those that are not reported. Your heart, my heart is filled.”

Ms Rahming spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the Civil Society Organisations (CSO) Capacity Building Workshop.

On Wednesday, The Tribune reported that 164 abuse cases were reported through the social service’s national hotline from January to July 2023. People called the national hotline to report 27 cases of neglect, 11 cases of physical abuse, 11 cases of sexual abuse, four cases of educational neglect, six cases of domestic violence, and 12 cases of suicidal ideation.

“We know that the unreported ones are mainly because the women depend on the men that they live with for financing and survival,” Ms Rahming said. “And as a government, we will continue to put forward initiatives to kind of empower women and to give them an economic stance in this country to have a sense of belonging and a sense of independence.”

Yesterday’s capacity-building workshop is being held under the European United Nations-funded Spotlight Programme. Akilah Dorris, the planning and coordination specialist with UN women's multi-country Office for the Caribbean, said officials had invited representatives from 30 civil society organisations to participate in the workshop.