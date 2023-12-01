BACSWN could land Bahamas millions in US-certified aviation carbon credits

A Bahamian company is in the international spotlight after an interview with a US TV network.

Lyrone Burrows, the president and CEO, of Bahamas Aviation, Climate and Severe Weather Network (BACSWN) was interviewed as part of preparations for COP28, the United Nations climate change conference.

BACSWN’s $427m first-of-its-kind aviation, climate and severe weather sensing and tracking system, with the technical capabilities of the US Centre for Atmospheric Research and the “unparalleled weather forecasts” of Tomorrow.io, offers 3D impact-based simulations, and gives nations the opportunity – and could give The Bahamas the first chance to avail themselves of US certified aviation carbon credits (emissions savings).

The BACSWN collaboration with NCAR could bring in millions of metric tons in US certified aviation carbon credits.

COP28 is being held from November 30 until December 12 in Dubai. A delegation from The Bahamas including Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is also in attendance.