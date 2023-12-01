Man awaiting murder retrial charged with firearm possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN awaiting retrial for murder was sent to prison after he was allegedly found with a loaded gun after being chased by police in the Big Pond area last week.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Jahmaro Edgecombe, 28, with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Officers reportedly arrested Edgecombe on Water Street after he tried to flee from them on foot on the night of November 27. Following this chase authorities recovered a black Glock 27 pistol along with nine rounds of .40 ammunition which the defendant allegedly threw on a nearby roof.

Edgecombe was on release awaiting retrial for his alleged involvement in the murder of Kenyari Lightbourne near Market Street on June 21, 2016.

Edgecombe was previously sentenced to 65 years in prison for the charge before it was overturned by the Court of Appeals in 2022. Justice Sir Michael Barnett found that “inadmissible evidence” had been entered during the trial and that the verdict could not be supported by the evidence.

After pleading not guilty to the gun charges, the prosecution objected to the defendant’s bail citing the severity of pending charges against him.

Although the defendant’s bail was denied, he was informed of his right to reapply for it before the Supreme Court. Until such time that he is granted bail he will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Edgecombe’s trial will begin on February 15, 2024.