Man charged with murder granted bail after three years on remand

A MAN charged with murder was granted bail after spending three years on remand awaiting trial.

Justice Gregory Hilton heard the bail application of Lecardo Felix, charged with murder and attempted murder.

The accused appeared while on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The Crown prosecutor raised no objection to the defendant being granted bail, but asked that stringent conditions be attached.

Felix was granted $15,000 bail with two sureties. Under the conditions of his bail he is to surrender his passport and be fitted with a monitoring device.

He is also expected to sign in at the East Street Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Felix was warned not to interfere with the witnesses in this matter.