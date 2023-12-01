One person injured after three vessels catch fire at Potter’s Cay Dock

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Fire at Potter's Cay

One person was injured after three vessels caught fire at Potter’s Cay Dock on Friday morning.

According to reports, police were alerted to the fire at around 10am. When they arrived at the scene, a fire on one boat, which was docked, had been extinguished. Two other vessels, which had been cut loose from the dock, were engulfed in flames.

Police, Defence Force and Port Department officers brought the vessels to shore and extinguished the fires. Both vessels then sank.

Police said one person received injuries to their arms and face.