Reloaded Baseball collaborates with Grand Bahama Baseball/Softball Leagues for first time

THE Reloaded Baseball executive team commuted to Grand Bahama earlier this week to meet with representatives of the Grand Bahama Little League and Legacy Baseball League.

After fruitful discussions, all parties decided it was best to collaborate for a baseball and softball tournament which will be held in January.

Peron Burnside, president of Reloaded Baseball, shared details about the successful meeting with Sonia Knowles, president of Legacy Baseball/Softball Association, along with coaches Dencil Wiliams, Ron Marshall, Oscar Green and Donovan Cox. “They have been following Reloaded’s developmental journey and we took this opportunity to explain in detail what Reloaded is all about and our ultimate goal, which is developing our kids to international standards and mapping them into scholarships,” Burnside said.

The upcoming tournament between Reloaded, Grand Bahama Little League and Legacy Baseball League will feature the coach pitch, 10U, 12U and 14U divisions in January.

With the plans now in motion for next year’s tournament and future programmes, Burnside is excited to take Reloaded’s developmental initiatives into the Family Islands.

“We want to bring Reloaded’s developmental initiatives to all Family Islands with baseball and softball programmes so that these kids can be afforded the opportunities like all the other kids.

“To take softball and baseball to the next level we must change the mindset, put aside our egos and focus on our kids and the opportunities that we can afford them,” he said.

The Reloaded executive team consisting of Burnside, Bishop Beneby, James Clarke and Mandell Curry are imploring those in the baseball and softball worlds in The Bahamas to unify our efforts and channel the focus onto the children.