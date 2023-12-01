Two charged over boat theft

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was granted bail yesterday after he was accused of stealing a $25,000 boat in Eleuthera last month.
Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Giuliano Thompson, 34, and Wayne Kelly, 41, with stealing and receiving.
The defendants are accused of stealing a 30” Grady-White boat with two 300HP Mercury Sea Pro Engines from Davis Harbour in Wemmys Bight, South Eleuthera, on November 28. The vessel, valued at $25,000, belongs to Donald Givogue.
Both accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. While Thompson was granted $5,000 bail, Kelly was denied bail after the prosecution noted he had prior charges of a similar nature.
Kelly will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his bail hearing on December 4.
