Two charged over boat theft

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after he was accused of stealing a $25,000 boat in Eleuthera last month.

Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Giuliano Thompson, 34, and Wayne Kelly, 41, with stealing and receiving.

The defendants are accused of stealing a 30” Grady-White boat with two 300HP Mercury Sea Pro Engines from Davis Harbour in Wemmys Bight, South Eleuthera, on November 28. The vessel, valued at $25,000, belongs to Donald Givogue.

Both accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. While Thompson was granted $5,000 bail, Kelly was denied bail after the prosecution noted he had prior charges of a similar nature.

Kelly will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his bail hearing on December 4.