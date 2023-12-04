Bowleg: $25k Christmas tree wasn’t completed

By Leandra Rolle

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg defended the aesthetics of the Christmas tree in Parliament Square yesterday, saying the tree was incomplete during last week’s national tree lighting ceremony.

Some people criticised the tree decorations, but Mr Bowleg noted the ornamentation was incomplete last week during the national tree lighting ceremony because Junkanoo bleachers were being set up.

“People are entitled to their own opinions,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “You can see a tree and like it, and I can see and don’t like it, but that’s the difference. We ain’t gon’ ever please everybody.”

He said the ornaments reflect the Bahamian colours, marking the country’s 50th independence anniversary.

He said the tree cost $25,000.

“I don’t know why people does just look for something negative out of everything to put out there, but the $500,000 definitely ain’t got nothing to do with our tree,” he said.

It is not uncommon for Christmas decorations to be criticised.

Some people on social media said this year’s tree looked cluttered, while some praised the decorations.

Last month, Luther Smith, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Works and Utilities, said Christmas decorations in New Providence and the Family Islands will cost $500,000 this year.

He said this would be the first time the ministry would pay for decorations on Abaco, Exuma, Cat Island, and Eleuthera.

He said Island Pearls International was awarded the contract to provide Christmas lights for Pompey Square, Downtown, and Fish Fry. Another contract was awarded to Kaismu Ellis, who will be assisting the ministry with light displays in the southern area of New Providence, including Edmund Moxey Park.