Bowleg: $25k Christmas tree wasn’t completed

By Leandra Rolle
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg defended the aesthetics of the Christmas tree in Parliament Square yesterday, saying the tree was incomplete during last week’s national tree lighting ceremony.
Some people criticised the tree decorations, but Mr Bowleg noted the ornamentation was incomplete last week during the national tree lighting ceremony because Junkanoo bleachers were being set up.
“People are entitled to their own opinions,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “You can see a tree and like it, and I can see and don’t like it, but that’s the difference. We ain’t gon’ ever please everybody.”
He said the ornaments reflect the Bahamian colours, marking the country’s 50th independence anniversary.
He said the tree cost $25,000.
“I don’t know why people does just look for something negative out of everything to put out there, but the $500,000 definitely ain’t got nothing to do with our tree,” he said.
It is not uncommon for Christmas decorations to be criticised.
Some people on social media said this year’s tree looked cluttered, while some praised the decorations.
Last month, Luther Smith, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Works and Utilities, said Christmas decorations in New Providence and the Family Islands will cost $500,000 this year.
He said this would be the first time the ministry would pay for decorations on Abaco, Exuma, Cat Island, and Eleuthera.
He said Island Pearls International was awarded the contract to provide Christmas lights for Pompey Square, Downtown, and Fish Fry. Another contract was awarded to Kaismu Ellis, who will be assisting the ministry with light displays in the southern area of New Providence, including Edmund Moxey Park.
Comments
bahamianson 16 hours, 36 minutes ago
Luther Smith said the cost for christmad decorations for New Providence AND THE FAMILY ISLANDS WILL COST $500,000. WOW! SHOCKING!!!. If I am not mistaken, Didnt th3 Christmas decorations for downtown alone cost over 300,000 dollars when Neville Wisdom's wife did them?
concernedcitizen 12 hours, 33 minutes ago
Just another way to get money out of the treasury to family ,friends and lovers .The actual cost will be about 200,000 w the remaining 300,000 split up and the kick back
TalRussell 11 hours, 3 minutes ago
The words of Comrade Bowleg is but a subsummation to that the Premiership of "Brave.'' --- Being that they did promise that on the first day of Christmas 2023. --- Downtown Nassau's Bay Street. ----- Goin' comes alive with Christmas Tree lights, festive bells and decorations --- ' Hungin' from a uniquely Bahamalander Christmas tree." --- Can't make this up. --- Yes?
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 7 minutes ago
Tree looks complete to me... I suppose it's better than the diapers they hung on the trees lining Arawak cay about 4 christmases ago... might have been Wisdom
themessenger 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Take a look at the scrappy strands of cheap Christmas lights that are crudely wrapped around the trunks of the seagrape trees along west Bay Street and ask yourself if we’re getting any value for money, even Wisdom’s pathetic crocus bags offerings had more class. Families friends and lovers all on the $500K Christmas decorations gravy train, its so easy to spend other people’s money.
juju 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
That is a seriously ugly tree! What an embarrassment! It is a good thing that it is incomplete. What a total waste of $25,000 ( probably more )
juju 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
And check out the security cameras! Fearful that someone might tief it?🤣🤣
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID