BTC the title sponsor of 50th Red Cross Ball

NEXT year’s Red Cross Ball, scheduled for January 27, is being dubbed by planners as “the best to come”, with organisers set to celebrate the ball’s 50th anniversary as BTC serves as a $30,000 title sponsor.

The highly anticipated event will be held at the Baha Mar Resort under the theme, “50 Shades of Red, a Golden Celebration”.

“The Bahamas Red Cross is an organisation whose outreach spans far and wide, and our corporate social responsibility efforts have always extended to the Red Cross, whether it’s assisting them after a hurricane or supporting their initiatives, we ensure that we are always there to lend a hand,” said BTC’s CEO Sameer Bhatti.

He added: “We are more than delighted to serve as the title sponsor for the upcoming 50th Ball, we are looking forward to supporting what we know will be a grand celebration of five decades of service to the Bahamian people.”

Alicia Pinder, director general of the Bahamas Red Cross, said the ball committee is thrilled to have BTC serve again as the title sponsor.

“We are just thrilled because BTC has really helped us in such a wonderful way to get our ball event started,” Ms Pinder said. “Last year the sponsorship was $20,000 and they have moved this up to $30,000, so we are grateful that BTC can continue to support us in this way.”

She added: “Looking at all the things that we must do, we will always need support, and BTC has accepted the call once again to be our title sponsor. This is so important because we had one or two setbacks this year and we do need the support of our generous corporate sponsors such as BTC. We depend on corporate sponsorship as that is the key to helping us achieve more and do more. We have big goals, but our greatest limitation is always funding.”

Ms Pinder said next year’s Ball will be memorable as the committee plans to “pull out all the stops” to ensure that the event is exciting.

“We will have great entertainment, the best menu, and many gifts and surprises,” she said. “Attendees will have a chance to win bigger and better prizes as well as take part in a silent auction. It will be super!”

The ball will feature performances by The Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Pop Band, the Rhythm Band, DMac, and Nishie LS.