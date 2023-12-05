Four honoured for their heroic actions saving a woman from a sinking car

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force gave four people bravery awards for helping to save Saniyah Penn, 16, from waters near Arawak Cay when a vehicle she was in went overboard and started sinking on October 22.

A Nissan Cube went overboard near the bridge on Arawak Cay after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver and a juvenile passenger made it to shore, but the 16-year-old was trapped in the vehicle. A civilian and a police officer dived into the water to rescue her from the car, bringing her to the surface in an unresponsive state.

Yesterday, Commissioner Clayton Fernander and his executive team honoured Keyshawn Marshall, Chief Superintendent David Lockhart, Constable Miller, and Margo Adderley for their actions.

He said: “We want to salute all of you for a job well done. So, on behalf of my deputy, my senior executive leadership team and all the members of this noble organisation, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, including our civilians and reserve, we want to thank you who responded and saved this young lady’s life.”

Ms Penn, a 12th-grade student of Government High School, expressed gratitude for everyone’s assistance.