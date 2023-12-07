BPGA gears up for 50th National Pro Golf Championships

THE Bahamas Professional Golfers Association (BPGA) is gearing up for its 50th Year National Professional Golf Championships for men, women and senior men.

The Championship will be held at the Ocean Club Golf Course December 14-17 at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island.

The 72-hole showdown is expected to be a display of the best professional golf talent from the Bahamas.

Coming home to compete for the professional championship for first time will be Bahamian U.S. Touring professionals DeVaughn Robinson from Nassau and Cameron Riley from Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Heading this group of professional golf talent for the men is current champion and best all-time player in the history of golf in the Bahamas, Greg Maycock from Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Returning to competitive golf after 25 years is Vernon Lockhart - the most all-around dominant junior, amateur and professional player of the 70s 80s and 90s in The Bahamas

For the first time in history, the BPGA is introducing the Female Professional Golf Championship Division and heading up the women’s division is the talented junior, amateur and professional golf sensation Raquel Riley from Freeport and Georgette Rolle-Harris, head golf professional at Royal Blue Golf Course, Baha Mar.

This 50th Year Championship is dedicated to the memory of the late, great 1973 Bahamas Professional Golfers Association National Golf Champion, Donald “Nine” Rolle.

Additionally, the BPGA will be hosting the Korn Ferry Golf Tour Qualifiers for Exuma and Abaco, one exemption spot for each event.