Coroner to oppose police appeal in Azario Major case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Coroner’s Court will oppose police officers’ attempt to appeal the Azario Major homicide by manslaughter finding in the Supreme Court.

Justice Franklyn Williams granted Keevon Maynard, a lawyer for the officers, leave last week to appeal the Coroner’s Court finding. He instructed the lawyer to submit the necessary documents by December 15.

Angelo Whitfield, the marshal of the Coroner’s Court, indicated yesterday that he will object to the appeal.

Basil Cumberbatch, an Office of Public Prosecutions representative, was granted permission to see the inquest transcripts.

Azario’s relatives expressed frustration over the weekend when it appeared that the officers who allegedly killed their loved one would get to appeal the Coroner’s Court ruling without opposition.

“This extraordinary delay is extremely burdensome and has brought a lot of stress on the family because this matter should have been dismissed in May,” said Frederick Major, Azario’s father, on Friday.

In February, a five-person jury ruled against two officers after Azario was killed outside Woody’s Bar on Fire Trial Road on December 26, 2021.

At the start of the coroner’s inquest, Mr Maynard filed a motion questioning the constitutionality of the coroner’s inquest.

He argued that pretrial publicity prevented his clients from having a fair inquiry.

When he argued this before the Supreme Court, Justice Williams told him he was doing a “disservice” to his clients by insisting the inquest finding be quashed because Acting Coroner Kara Turnquest-Deveaux did not consider his constitutional motion.

Justice Williams said the acting coroner was within her rights not to refer his initial constitutional motion to the Supreme Court because the inquest was underway.

He indicated in August that his decision on the motion would be revealed on October 30, but has not yet released the ruling.

Azario’s relatives want the officers to face criminal charges. Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier has said she will decide on this after the various appeals end.