Cross Country: QC, SAC finish on top

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE sports rivalry between the Queen’s College Comets and St Augustine’s College (SAC) Big Red Machine continued over the weekend at St Andrew’s School for the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) Cross Country Championships.

The Big Red Machine and the Comets collected three division titles apiece at the one-day event last week Friday.

SAC won the under-13 boys, under-17 girls and under-20 boys divisions. Meanwhile, the Comets emerged victorious for the under-13 girls, under- 15 boys and under 20 girls divisions.

The remaining division titles went to Temple Christian High School and Windsor Preparatory School for the under-15 girls and under-17 boys respectively.

For SAC, Dylan Simon took home a first place finish ahead of his competitors with a time of 10:59.09 in the under 20 boys’ event. Zion Miller placed second for QC trailing behind Simon with a time of 11:23.50.

The Big Red Machine’s Edoney Russell earned the third podium spot in 11:32.44.

Chrislynn Smith led the way for a Comets win in the under 20 girls’ event, finishing with a time of 12:51.

Mical Bullard, of Temple Christian, was not too far behind with a time of 12:56.

Queen’s College earned another podium spot as Olana Prince collected a third place finish in 13:00.

In the under 17 girls’ event, Yulianis Akompi crossed the finish line first with a time of 13:08.22 for SAC.

Zoe McCarroll, of Lyford Cay International School, followed behind to stop the clock at 13:35.05. The Comets’ Taylor Robinson wrapped up in third place at 13:39.45.

For the boys, Ross Martin of Temple Christian outran his opponents with a time of 10:24.55 for first.

William Minor, of St John’s College, wrapped up next in the event in 10:29.54 and Breck Kemp gave Temple Christian another top finish with third place.

Hugo Enander benefitted from running on his home field to propel him to a win for St Andrew’s in the under 15 boys’ event.

Windsor’s Donald Bain followed behind for second in 6:40.91 and Correll Davis of St Andrew’s as well ended in third.

The Comets’ Jade Knowles bested her competitors with a time of 7:26.29 to take home the victory for the under 15 girls.

Issa Bournas, of Lyford Cay, settled for second in 7:26.44.

Meanwhile, Emma Johnston, representing Windsor School, crossed the line third with 7:38.69 on the clock.

The Comets’ Chyanne Hepburn and Cierra Delancy rounded up first and third place finishes in the under 13 girls event with times of 8:02.24 and 8:11.52. Temple Christian’s Ariel Thompson claimed second place with a time of 8:07.09.

Ayden Russell represented Queen’s College well when he ran a time of 6:59.52 in the under 13 boys’ event.

Thomas Fox, of Windsor School, concluded in second and Christon Joseph of St Anne’s was third out of all competitors.