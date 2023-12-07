Darville concerned over PMH worries

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville said he is concerned about Bahamians’ mixed feelings about services at Princess Margaret Hospital.

“I receive letters from clients just about every day, some speaking on excellent service provided at the Princess Margaret Hospital and others speaking about the disappointment in services received at the institution,” he said.

“There’s a mixed feeling and perception that exists with the Bahamian people who interface to receive services from our tertiary health care facilities.

“For us, this is a paramount concern, because in 2024 we are going to move with a spirit of excellence to ensure that the people that we are privileged to serve speak highly about their experience here at the Princess Margaret Hospital.”

Dr Darville’s comment came before he joined Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt on a tour of PMH, the governor general’s first official visit to the facility.

Dr Darville, who sang Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”, delighting onlookers, discussed some of the improvements to the hospital in the past two years.

He said a special pathogens unit had been opened, international obligations for post-pandemic preparedness were met, an ophthalmology assistance programme with the Cuban government was launched, and renovations to the male medical one and female surgical one departments were conducted.

He noted forty healthcare professionals from Cuba and 18 nurses from Guyana have been welcomed to healthcare facilities throughout The Bahamas.

“Let Your Light Shine” was the theme of yesterday’s event.

Governor General Pratt, who worked at the hospital for more than 14 years, said the hospital has gone from having one-room units to having multiple comprehensive departments.

“I have lived long enough to know the then Princess Margaret Hospital and to witness the now,” she said. “I knew when we had an injection room, a dressing room, one room for orthopaedics, and the x-ray department was one room. I spent 14 years in the operating theatre. Now we have departments.

“Many of us who complain have never travelled, didn’t visit hospitals. Just look at our nurses. Look at how sharp they look.”

She said she travelled to some countries where the nurses’ shoes were not white. “You will never see our nurses look like that,” she said. “I am saying this because of the pride and respect you have for your country.”

• Sandilands visit, see PAGE 24