First day for new MP Smith

THE Progressive Liberal Party’s Kingsley Smith, Jr, was officially sworn in yesterday as the member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Mr Smith arrived at The House of Assembly with an entourage of friends, family, and supporters who were there to witness his inaugural address.

Mr Smith won the November 22 by-election, beating the FNM’s Ricardo Smith and three others.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said Mr Smith is expected to act honourably in his new role. He said he should always have the demeanour of a “gentleman”, even in heated debates.

“As we continue our representation, we honour the memory of our late and dearly departed friend and colleague, the Hon Obediah Wilchcombe,” he said. “The honourable gentleman that succeeds him shares and will build on our collective vision for the people of this constituency.”

Mr Davis encouraged Mr Smith to stick by the seven principles of public life, including showing integrity, objectivity, openness, honesty, accountability, and leadership.

“As we move forward, I am compelled to apologise if our victory has caused a stir on the other side,” Mr Smith said during his first address. “It was never about personal gain, but about fulfilling the collective aspirations of our people.”

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard congratulated Mr Smith on becoming a member of Parliament.

“At the end of the day, if you do well in fulfilling the few hundred million dollars pledges made by the government, you will transform the lives of people in West Grand Bahama and Bimini,” he said. “And quite frankly, we believe that you will hold the government’s feet to the fire as well in asking them to continue to do the things they have committed to.”