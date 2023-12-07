A Legendary beginning

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A GROUNDBREAKING ceremony was held yesterday for the Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay, a project expected to employ more than 200 qualified Bahamians, according to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

Mr Davis called the project an economic catalyst for Eastern New Providence, saying it will complement the country’s maritime heritage.

He said the development will open up new opportunities for boat storage, provide more convenient routes to neighbouring islands, enhance access to marine services and construction, and add a projected $158b in government revenues over the next 25 years.

“That’s good news,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the project would adhere to environmental conservation and community engagement.

“The promise to rehabilitate the mangroves adjacent to this property in collaboration with the Bahamas National Trust stands out for me,” he said.

The $110m marina development on the island’s eastern end aims to become the first world-class dry boat storage facility in The Bahamas.

The 20-acre site is projected to attract 16,500 extra annual visitors to The Bahamas once the phased construction process is completed by 2025.