‘No plans’ to move Junkanoo off Bay Street

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the government is not considering moving the annual Junkanoo parades to another location, describing Bay Street as the essence of Junkanoo.

However, he acknowledged problems with the parades’ location, noting that finding a new venue has been discussed for years.

After residents expressed frustration with securing Junkanoo tickets this week, Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence chairman Dion Miller said the problem is that the parades have outgrown their venue, with interest in the events growing post-pandemic.

Mr Davis told reporters yesterday: “You know, the essence of Junkanoo is Bay Street, and so the question is, do we move that essence of Junkanoo from Bay Street?”

“We are not giving any consideration to that at this time because that’s a question of managing persons.

“We could only accommodate so many persons on Bay Street, and those who are unable to come, we might have to find a way to ensure that they could see it virtually.”

An estimated 8,100 seats are available for the 2023/2024 parades.

Thirty-seven per cent of seats in prime locations –– Rawson Square and in front of Scotiabank –– are reserved for government partners, groups and sponsors.

The premium seating in Rawson Square holds 1,728, and the section in front of Scotiabank holds 624.

Mr Miller estimated on Tuesday that an additional 4,000 seats are required to comfortably satisfy the demand for seating.

On Monday, residents complained about technical challenges with the ALIV Events app, with many encountering a tedious process of securing tickets.

The launch of the app last year was seen as an opportunity to modernise ticket purchasing for the Junkanoo parades. People can also buy tickets at ALIV Cable Beach and Habour Bay stores.

• Do you think Junkanoo has outgrown Bay Street and should move to a new location? Vote in our poll on www.tribune242.com.