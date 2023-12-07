Pintard says Bannister is diminishing credibility

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said Desmond Bannister’s comments about the FNM’s need for a convention are disappointing, adding that the former deputy prime minister addressed the matter in an unfortunate way.

He also suggested that Mr Bannister is sowing “seeds of discord” and diminishing his credibility “in the twilight of his political career”.

In an open letter on Monday, Mr Bannister urged Mr Pintard to hold a convention “at the earliest possible date”, saying failing to do so would diminish confidence in his leadership.

Mr Pintard told reporters that Mr Bannister was focusing on the wrong things.

“One would think that if a former minister would weigh in on issues, they would weigh in on issues that affect the Bahamian people, which is the purpose for which I am going into the Parliament of The Bahamas,” he said. “It’s most disappointing that he did not direct his attention to a ministry that he had oversight for or to comment on the energy crisis that we are facing in the country.

“If Mr Bannister is concerned about the development of The Bahamas and the condition of Bahamian people, he should have directed his attention to those issues. Similarly, we are facing this threat of unregulated development throughout the country. He might better serve the country by weighing in on a more consistent basis about the way forward as it relates to unregulated development or shanty towns.”

Mr Pintard said Mr Bannister’s approach to airing his concerns was unhelpful.

“It is unhelpful, and if you have worked to build an organisation, the last thing you want to do is be duplicitous in releasing a press release disguised as a letter because you know it is unhelpful to the organisation,” he said. “It is most unfortunate to see what he has condescended to.”

He noted that a convention will be held between February and October of this year, with the FNM’s council to decide this.

“We would welcome those people who are talking in the public to come to the council,” he added. “They seem to avoid coming out to council because they have a different agenda. The agenda is not the convention, but to sow seeds of discord, sow seeds of division, then give the impression that they are someone who can solve the problem that they are creating and I think the public sees it.”

Mr Bannister’s letter came after the party’s vice chairman, Richard Johnson, was involved in a physical altercation outside a meeting at the FNM’s headquarters last week.

Responding to Mr Bannister, Mr Pintard said: “In the twilight of his political career, one of the best ways to protect any legacy that he was building up is not to speak on behalf of someone who has a pattern of behaviour of aggression, violence, both in terms of threats and behaviour.

“It is rather sad to watch someone who we have all admired for so long to condescend to be the chief spokesperson for someone who has been a bad actor, who has behaved in a very aggressive way in an organisation that is poised to be the next government.

“We’re pulling for him and hoping that he would recognise that he has some degree of credibility left in the country, so he ought to use it so that we can improve the conditions that Bahamians face.”