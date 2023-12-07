Task force announced to examine water safety after fatal shark attack

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) president Robert Sands said the association will establish a task force to examine watersports and beach activity concerns.

His comment came after a shark killed an American woman on Monday and weeks after a Blue Lagoon Island vessel teetered, resulting in the death of another American woman.

Announcing the task force at the BHTA’s 71st annual general meeting, he said the tourism industry must maintain certain standards.

“We must ensure we are a safe and secure destination for visitors and our own community members,” he said. “Along this vein, BHTA will be galvanising a task force to examine and address concerns in particular that have recently been occurring and which require specific, focused attention, especially in our watersports and beach activities.”

Pressed for details after the event, Mr Sands told reporters: “I think the issues that have been happening with some rapidity in the country demands that we take a greater look at how we surveil beach and waterway activities, and also ensure that guests enjoy these amenities in a safe environment going forward.”

A 75-year-old American from Colorado died last month in the catamaran Blue Lagoon Island incident.

On Monday, 44-year-old Lauren Erickson Van Wart of Massachusetts was paddle boarding away from the shoreline near Sandals resort when she was bitten and killed by a shark.

“The issue of sharks is really being addressed by the Cabinet,” Tourism Minister Chester Cooper told reporters after an unrelated event yesterday, noting similar shark attacks have happened elsewhere in the world.

“We are monitoring it,” he said.

Mr Sands also emphasised that shark attack incidents are rare.