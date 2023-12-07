Task force announced to examine water safety after fatal shark attack

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
BAHAMAS Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) president Robert Sands said the association will establish a task force to examine watersports and beach activity concerns.
His comment came after a shark killed an American woman on Monday and weeks after a Blue Lagoon Island vessel teetered, resulting in the death of another American woman.
Announcing the task force at the BHTA’s 71st annual general meeting, he said the tourism industry must maintain certain standards.
“We must ensure we are a safe and secure destination for visitors and our own community members,” he said. “Along this vein, BHTA will be galvanising a task force to examine and address concerns in particular that have recently been occurring and which require specific, focused attention, especially in our watersports and beach activities.”
Pressed for details after the event, Mr Sands told reporters: “I think the issues that have been happening with some rapidity in the country demands that we take a greater look at how we surveil beach and waterway activities, and also ensure that guests enjoy these amenities in a safe environment going forward.”
A 75-year-old American from Colorado died last month in the catamaran Blue Lagoon Island incident.
On Monday, 44-year-old Lauren Erickson Van Wart of Massachusetts was paddle boarding away from the shoreline near Sandals resort when she was bitten and killed by a shark.
“The issue of sharks is really being addressed by the Cabinet,” Tourism Minister Chester Cooper told reporters after an unrelated event yesterday, noting similar shark attacks have happened elsewhere in the world.
“We are monitoring it,” he said.
Mr Sands also emphasised that shark attack incidents are rare.
Comments
bahamianson 11 hours, 33 minutes ago
Stop shark feeding in the Bahamas. It naturally makes sense. In the US, you do not feed the bears because of the same. The pigs in exuma see a boat and start swimming to it because of the association of humans with feeding. No chumming waters on Potters cay and Montague , no shark feeding of any type. We have to show the world that the Bahamas is not a Banana Republic.
ScubaSteve 11 hours, 14 minutes ago
I'm glad to see that the Hotel & Tourism Assoc is going to look into more safety and to maintain certain standards. The ferry incident over near Blue Lagoon was much, much, much more alarming than the shark incident near Sandals. Being in control of a boat, monitoring the waves, wind, and weather, and being able to provide safety procedures during a boat accident are things that should be very common and fairly easy to master for a business/industry and just people in general. Naturally, on the other hand, being in control of sharks is an entirely different ballgame and nearly impossible.
truetruebahamian 11 hours, 11 minutes ago
Yes.
truetruebahamian 11 hours, 13 minutes ago
Some say that she was a mile offshore , others say that she was just off the shoreline. Big difference
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 45 minutes ago
Bring the shark in to testify
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 43 minutes ago
"The issue of sharks is really being addressed by the Cabinet,”
ohdrap4 9 hours, 22 minutes ago
Sharking is the activity where people buy expired discounted food to save money. I hope cabinet will address it.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID