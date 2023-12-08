$1,500 fine for drug possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $1,500 after admitting to having a pound of marijuana in his house last week.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Renaldo Maycock, 36, with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Levan Johnson represented the accused.

Maycock was arrested after police found him with 1lb of marijuana in his house on Carmichael Road on December 5. $882 in cash was also seized in this drug bust, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

The drugs seized in this incident have an estimated street value of $1,000.

After pleading guilty to the charge, Maycock was ordered to pay a fine of $1,500 or risk three months in prison. The money confiscated during his arrest is to be forfeited to the crown.