Baseball/Softball Kids’ Clinic a success at Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Don’t Blink week of festivities included the successful hosting of a baseball and softball kids clinic held at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium for the first time on Wednesday.

The one-day clinic saw the collaboration between Don’t Blink and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) Players Way to bring out over 200 participants who learned the fundamentals of both sports from top baseball players.

Among the Bahamian professional players assisting with the kids’ clinic included shortstop Ryan Reckley. For Reckley, it was his second time helping with the kids and for him it was a joyous moment. “It was great seeing the excitement on the children’s faces. I was just like these kids growing up looking up to players Fox and Isaacs and saying I want to play baseball growing up. Seeing guys playing professionally gives the kids motivation. I saw the excitement on the kids’ faces and it got even bigger. The sport in The Bahamas is getting bigger,” he said.

One of the next generation of players in attendance at the camp included 16-year-old Davaughn Alexis. He got the opportunity to engage in some fielding, hitting and running bases on Wednesday.

“I had a lot of fun today. It is great to see Bahamians coming back and doing the camp. The sport is not that famous right now so to have these guys here is awesome,” Alexis said.

In his fifth appearance at the camp, Will Benson, outfielder for the Cincinnati Reds, was impressed with not only the skill level of participants but the progression of the event over the years.

“It is cool to see how much it has grown from when I first started to do the event. It has gotten better and the skill level of the children has gotten better which was cool to see,” Benson said.

As for the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby event on Saturday, Team Bahamas is ready to take on Team World at Fort Montagu Beach for the sixth hosting of the baseball showdown. In previous years, team competition was between Team Isaacs and Team Fox, who are tied 2-2 in the event.

With a potential home turf advantage, Bahamian shortstop and co-founder of the event Lucius Fox said the home team is ready for Saturday’s face off.

“We have a strong and young team full of talent that are excited to take on the challenge. I have seen these guys workout. Yesterday, I came to the stadium and they were putting in the work. I have seen over social media that they are hitting the gym hard, hitting the cage and going to the field.

“I am just waiting to see that show up on Saturday. I know that they are super excited and will keep the crown here in The Bahamas,” Fox said.

Team Bahamas includes Cherif Neymour (Miami Marlins), defending champion BJ Murray (Chicago Cubs), Sebas Walcott (Texas Rangers), D’Shawn Knowles (Los Angeles Angels), Paris Johnson (Los Angeles Dodgers), Toby Simmons (Miami Marlins), Adari Grant (St Louis Cardinals) and Chavez Young (Pittsburgh Pirates).

Benson said Team World will be in top form on Saturday.

“I am expecting a lot of home runs, that is for sure. I do not know how the draft process went but looking at that lineup I am expecting for us to win,” he said.

Team World will feature Benson, James Wood (Washington Nationals), Josh Palacios (Pittsburgh Pirates), Richie Palacios (St Louis Cardinals), Akil Badoo (Detroit Tigers), Lawrence Butler (Oakland Athletics), Nick Gordon (Minnesota Twins), Lewis Brinson (Yomiuri Giants), Brennen Davis (Chicago Cubs), and Termarr Johnson (Pittsburgh Pirates).