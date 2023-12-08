Man charged with violation of bail conditions

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison after he allegedly failed to charge his monitoring device while on bail for assault with a deadly weapon.

Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr charged Kermit Evans, 37, with four counts of violation of bail conditions.

While on release for charges of assault with a deadly weapon and causing harm, Evans allegedly failed to charge his monitoring device four times between September 8 and 15.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. Evans was not granted bail and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Evans is to return to court on December 13 for court date fixture.