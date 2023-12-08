Man pleads guilty to causing harm, resisting arrest and deceit charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to six months in prison after he admitted to injuring an officer responding to a burglary incident last week.

Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Reginal Jean aka Reginal Dorcly, 41, with burglary, damage, stealing, causing harm, resisting arrest and deceit of a public officer.

Jean allegedly broke into the home of Donald Masekenuba and stole his $1,000 weed whacker and $1,300 black Lenero t14 laptop at around 1.24am on December 5. During this same incident the defendant allegedly broke Masekenuba’s bell Howell solar spotlight.

Later that same day in the process of resisting arrest the defendant injured PC 4318 Brown and gave the officer a false statement.

Although Jean pleaded guilty to the causing harm, resisting arrest and deceit charges, he was was not able to enter a plea for the burglary related charges. He was informed that those matters would be moved to the Supreme Court by way of Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

Jean was sentenced to six months for the resisting arrest charges and is expected to return to court for service of his VBI on January 29, 2024.