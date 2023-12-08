Four-year sentence for violent robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday after he admitted to stealing over $2,000 from two women in a violent robbery last week.

Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr charged Lousaint Dumont, 31, and Alpheaus Smith, 29, with two counts of robbery.

The pair reportedly violently robbed Brenda Stone and Janet Perry of $2,000 and $150 in cash respectively along with personal belongings on December 5 in New Providence.

Although Dumont pleaded guilty to the charges, his co-accused Smith pleaded not guilty.

Dumont was sentenced to 48 months in prison for the offence, while Smith was granted bail at $6,000 with one or two sureties. Smith is expected to sign in at the Fox Hill Police Station every Monday and Wednesday by 7pm.

Smith’s trial in the matter begins on March 8, 2024.