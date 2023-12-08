PM on FNM: A house divided could never stand

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

"A HOUSE divided could never stand."

That was Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis' response to conflicts in the Free National Movement.

Unity for the FNM has been elusive since the party lost the 2021 general election.

Last week, the party's vice chairman, Richard Johnson, was involved in a physical altercation outside the party's headquarters.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister alluded to the incident in an open letter urging Michael Pintard to hold a convention “at the earliest possible date,” saying failing to do so would diminish confidence in his leadership.

Asked about the FNM's conflict, Mr Davis said: “I don’t get in other people's business. I'll just remind them of the admonition given to the House of Assembly yesterday that a house divided could never stand, and I don't think that means success if they're divided.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper also commented on the tensions in the party.

“I think the growing tensions in the FNM is a matter that they must contend with," he said on Wednesday. "We are committed to providing stable, competent, and compassionate leadership. That is what we offer in the Progressive Liberal Party.

“I think the Bahamian people see the FNM for who they are, what they are and they acknowledge the chaos they are currently going through. I think any discussion of the PLP, when they are contending with their own chaos, is a red herring and distraction from the problems that they face."