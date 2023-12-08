RBDF RECRUITING DROP OVER HAITI: Candidates choose other services amid deployment plans

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King said plans to send officers to Haiti has hampered the RBDF’s recruitment efforts, with some potential recruits choosing to join other law enforcement organisations.

“What we’ve realised, particularly with this recruitment exercise that is pending, we would have lost a number of candidates who decided to move to the other armed forces because when the conversation comes now to being deployed to Haiti, it’s a reality check for a number of persons in terms of do I want to make the ultimate sacrifice in joining the Royal Bahamas Defence Force,” he said during an Office of the Prime Minister press briefing yesterday.

The United Nations Security Council approved a year-long multinational security mission to Haiti in October.

A delegation from Kenya, the country leading the mission, visited Haiti this week before dispatching a team of officers to that country next year. The legality of Kenya’s mission has been challenged in that country’s courts, which remains unresolved even though Kenya’s plans continue to be finalised.

Commodore King said the training regimen for the 150 officers selected for the mission has evolved to deal with Haiti’s growing challenges.

He said a year ago, countering criminal gangs in Haiti was the objective, so initial training strictly focused on infantry optics in an urban setting.

“When I speak of it changing, the criminal gangs are now blocking humanitarian aid from getting to those who need it most,” he said yesterday, adding they are obstructing ports, preventing supplies and other much-needed goods from being cleared and shipped.

“In addition to the fuel, they are now creating obstructions for all of the major infrastructure in Haiti. Critical infrastructure includes electricity supply, communications, all of those required amenities society needs.”

Mr King said the RBDF had not received explicit instructions regarding its role or functions in Haiti, but would send three platoons of 50 people to Haiti, with officers spending four months there.

He said people have been selected following the United Nations’ criteria.

“Those persons have been selected from all of the main branches within the Royal Bahamas Defence Force — intelligence, administration, operations, planning, communications,” he said. “You need persons from all these disciplines, including interpreters, persons from our welfare unit, or chaplaincy office, and so those persons who would have been deliberately selected.”

He said defence officers will train with police officers participating in saturation patrols and anti-gang operations. He said US special operations observers are also observing RBDF training exercises.

“We reached out to Central America and South American counterparts, Chile and Argentina, who have peacekeeping centres of excellence, and we would send persons as instructors to be trained,” he said.

He said Jamaica has offered to be a site for key training “to ensure that everyone is operating at a common rules of engagement, use of force, common doctrine, language and everything.”

The commodore noted the RBDF has experience in peacekeeping missions, referencing a UN Peacekeeping mission to Haiti in 1994-1995.

“We’re fortunate that most of those young officers and marines who were a part of that peacekeeping mission are the planners today who are now preparing this next group to go into Haiti,” he said. “So we have to have the experience and professional development.”