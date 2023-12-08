Terrence ‘Red Eye’ McSweeney honoured

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

FOR the tremendous work he has done over the years, veteran women’s basketball coach Terrence “Red Eye” McSweeney was honoured by The Hope Center during their men’s service on Sunday.

McSweeney, who attended the church service with his family members and some of the female basketball players whom he mentored over the years in his Diamond Basketball development programme, said he was grateful for the gesture.

“It was a really humbling experience for me on Sunday,” McSweeney stated. Once he accepted the honour, McSweeney said he immediately contacted some of the girls whom he’s still affiliated with to come out.

He said he was just as thrilled with their support as he was receiving the plaque, which read: The Hope Center honours Terrence ‘Red Eye’ McSweeney for relentless quest in mentoring our youth, Sunday, December 3rd, 2023.

“I had some surprises from people who came in, especially from Jordan Prince Williams, whom I worked with to win the BAISS senior girls’ title in 2016/2017, the first ever in the history of the school for senior girls,” McSweeney said.

“That same team in that same year went to Grand Bahama and we won the third annual National High School tournament. So I had girls who came in, not only from the Falcons, but also from St John’s and Queen’s College and Temple Christian.”

Apostle Dr Carlos Ried, the senior pastor of the Hope, said McSweeney was honoured for his longevity in coaching women’s basketball and for the lives he’s helped to transform.

“The Hope Center thought it fit to honour him and give him his flowers while he’s still living and for the impact that he has made to the development of the nation’s youth,” Dr Reid stated.

The recognition is a continued commitment by The Hope Center to honour some of the trailblazers who have worked among the young people in the country.

McSweeney, a long-time coach, started the Diamond Basketball development programme in 1995. It’s named after his daughter, Tamara McSweeney, nicknamed ‘Diamond.’

While his daughter alluded to the fact that her father got started coaching when she was in primary school at Temple Christian Academy, McSweeney admitted that ever since, he developed a passion for the sport and has helped countless young women throughout the years.

Both Tamara McSweeney and Charisma Lightbourne, who were among the first set of girls that McSweeney coached, spoke highly about his commitment and dedication to their development.

While the programme is currently on a break, McSweeney noted that he intends to resume the practice sessions in January at The Hope Center, thanks to the tremendous support he’s received from Dr Reid.

Through the programme, McSweeney said he’s proud to note that at least three Bahamian female players are now playing division one collegiate basketball in Rhema Collins at Ole Miss, Tanika Lightbourne at Dayton University in Ohio and Vernique Charlton at the University of Alabama. “There are a lot others, but I mentioned these because they are in their freshman year and are starting for their respective universities, except for Rhema, who is currently being red-shirted because of an injury,” McSweeney said.

“So when you look at what happened on Saturday and Sunday with the programme, we give God all the honour and praise,” McSweeney stated.

“In receiving the award from Dr Reid, I continue to serve my strength and method from God, who is the head of my life.”

McSweeney acknowledged that while he’s not a member of The Hope Center, he has assisted the church through his involvement with his programme on the basketball court.

“He knows that I was able to continue to mentor and develop the girls and to encourage, challenge, influence and inspire them, not only for basketball in the future, but first and foremost, to be the best in the classroom.

“I always preach the sermon that once you have knowledge, nobody can take knowledge away from you. As an athlete, you can easily shorten your career or the changes of going forward if you get an injury. But education is a continuous process as long as you live.”

The Diamond Basketball programme, McSweeney summed up, is geared to ensuring that the girls continue to excel on the court and in the classroom so that they can become better citizens of the Bahamas.