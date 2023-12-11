Baha Mar Cup raises $120,000

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Baha Mar Cup returned to the sporting paradise for the fourth time at the Baha Mar Racquet Club over the weekend.

Professional tennis players, including Victoria Azarenka, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend, James Blake, Austin Krajicek and Mark Knowles took the courts at the three-day event in support of the Baha Mar Resort Foundation and Mark Knowles Children’s Tennis Initiative.

The annual tennis extravaganza raised $120,000 which was the highest total amount raised for the event.

Josh Herman, senior vice president of marketing at Baha Mar, was impressed with the fourth hosting of the Baha Mar Cup at the renowned resort. “We were thrilled to raise $120,000 to benefit the Baha Mar Foundation and Mark Knowles Children’s Initiative. That is the most we have ever raised at this event. It really is designed to work in connection with Mark and benefit the community here.

“We resurfaced several courts last year and we are trying to figure out the best way to put the money to work here in the community and toward the growth of tennis,” Herman said.

With the event completely sold out in its fourth year, Herman talked about the continued growth of the annual tennis event.

“Sports tourism is a growing part of our business. We just hosted Baha Mar Hoops and are excited to do the Baha Mar Cup in its fourth year. This is the biggest one we have ever had, it was 100 per cent sold out this year with people coming from as far as Singapore to support us here. Our goal is to continue to expand a number of events we do and use them as a vehicle to drive visibility for The Bahamas and Baha Mar.

“We want to provide a fun and exciting environment and look forward to its growth every year,” he said.

The professional players participated in a Pro-Am tournament along with a pro exhibition on Saturday which was followed by a successful kids’ clinic on Sunday morning.

Townsend, a four-time Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) doubles title holder, shared how pleased she was with her first time experience at the Baha Mar Cup.

“It was super fun. I think I made it a little bit different than they have ever had it before. We had a lot of fun but after playing five hours my arm is a little sore but it was very exciting,”she said.

The 2023 French Open doubles finalist commended the Mark Knowles Children’s Tennis initiative for its contributions to the tennis community over the years.

“I love Mark and his whole family. I was always very intrigued by him being from The Bahamas and representing The Bahamas while always maintaining that throughout his career which I think is amazing because there are sometimes where people would switch but him keeping his Bahamian roots was always so important. It is just so nice to know him for so many years and be connected to this to see how his initiative and programme is growing. I am really so happy and proud to be a part of this,” she added.

Pegula, who is currently the fourth ranked American in singles and eighth in doubles, made it to her second Baha Mar Cup and was very happy with the event’s success. “It has been amazing. I think this year there were more people involved which is great to see, hopefully that means we are raising more money for the community here, it’s been really fun and I enjoyed it this year,” the three-time major singles quarterfinalist said.

Among the other first-timers were former no.1 ranked doubles player Krajiceck who thought the experience was second to none.

“It is an absolutely beautiful place, my wife and I had a wonderful time and then to be able to help out for a cause like this and help Mark at this charitable event is really special for us so anytime we could give back and help its fun,”

“It’s been fun from the beginning. We had a great pro am tournament yesterday morning and then a fun exhibition,” he said.

The Baha Mar Cup concluded on Sunday with a kids’ clinic which included some players from the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA).