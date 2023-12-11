BHS calls for end to ‘chumming’ practices

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Humane Society president Kim Aranha called on the public to stop chumming in public swimming areas in response to recent fatal shark attacks.

Last week, 44-year-old newlywed Lauren Erickson Van Wart of Massachusetts was killed while paddle boarding at the Sandals Resort when a shark bit her.

In an interview with an American news station, Beth Stack-Emerson, Mrs Van Wart’s next-door neighbour in Lowell, Massachusetts, expressed shock at the woman’s death.

“I mean, these poor people, they probably looked forward to this vacation for months,” she said. “Trip of a lifetime. It’s heartbreaking. It really is. Oh, my God, terrible. I can’t even imagine, don’t want to imagine.”

Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates in Billerica, where the victim worked, released a statement saying his team is heartbroken.

“Lauren was a beloved member of our math editorial team, and she infused her deep dedication to students and educators into every material she touched,” he said. “Her commitment to excellence and outstanding work was driven by a higher purpose, focused on improving learning outcomes for all. Our Curriculum Associates community is mourning this tragedy and extends our deepest love and support to Lauren’s wonderful husband and all of her family.”

The woman’s death reignited debate about how to handle sharks.

Ms Aranha called for restraint, saying calls for a mass culling of sharks would do nothing to fix the issue.

“I think we have a bunch of people with a ridiculous knee-jerk reaction wanting to go out and cull every shark they can find when they don’t even know if it was a bull shark or a tiger shark or how big it was,” she said.

“They don’t know anything about it and yet now we’ve got all these people who in their ignorance, and I’m sorry to say ignorance, but it’s true, think that by going out and killing a bunch of sharks they’re going to stop shark attacks.”

She suggested that chumming in public swimming areas, such as those near Rose Island, is linked to recent shark attacks.

She specifically noted the case of a man found dead near Saunders beach with shark bites in August.

While she acknowledged that there was no proven connection between chumming and the death of Mrs Van Wart, she said the government should intervene and enforce restrictions on where people can chum.

“I think that we’ve got to stop chumming everywhere,” she said. “This isn’t in response to the tragedy. This is the fact that we need to stop chumming in areas where there are a lot of swimmers, whether they are tourists or locals. It’s totally irresponsible.

“There are people that go out there with wood chippers, and they put fish in it so they have a wide range to scatter chum because they want to bring sharks in. They want to bring ‘em in because they want to tag them, or they want to bring them in because they want to photograph them or whatever the reasons are.”

“If you are going to put out chum for sharks, you need to do it a certain distance from any island. I would suggest ten miles off shore, frankly.”

Ms Aranha also advised against using squid to attract turtles as it also attracts sharks.